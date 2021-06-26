The Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC) has trained women rights groups on designing, implementing and managing interventions to end violence against women and girls.

This is in addition to promoting sexual reproductive health and rights for women and girls including engagement with men.

The centre also launched a campaign on securing citizens’ lives calling on the federal government to end insecurity in Nigeria.

The group said the security budget is not commensurate with the current level of insecurity.

The founding director of the centre, Dr Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi in her welcome address, said violence against women and girls exist in various forms and affects negatively affects women’s physical, mental, sexual and reproductive health.

Represented by the project officer, Ms Evelyn Ugbe, she said gender inequality remained the root cause of violence against women and girls.

Dr. Abiola said the menace leads to high social and economic costs for women and their families and consequently the society.

“To address this menace, activating women’s movements to lead initiatives that will end violence against women and girls is critical. Therefore, the UN-EU spotlight initiative, a project aimed at eliminating all forms of violence against women and girls by 2030, focuses on six mutually reinforcing pillars including supporting the capacity of women’s movements,” she said.

She said the training aimed at empowering women’s rights movements with the knowledge, information, techniques and skills to design and implement unique and strategic interventions that would meaningfully address the challenges of violence against women and girls.

“Understanding that women are not homogeneous and issues of SGBV affects them differently, we have women from different backgrounds such as faith based organisations, women with disabilities and other vulnerable groups to collectively understand how their diverse issues can be integrated in the design and implementation of interventions on ending violence against women and girls,” she said.