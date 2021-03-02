Following several impacting projects and intervention, Jamus Mobile Ventures under the leadership of Usman Alhaji Ismail MD/CEO, has awarded Alhaji Abdullahi Balarabe MD/CEO SaloGuru with the Philanthrophist Icon Award of the Year, for his dedication to his people.

During the presentation of the award to him at his residence in Nguru, the MD/CEO Jamus Mobile Ventures, Usman Alhaji Ismail said, “We decided to honour him based on philanthropic and magnanimous achievements he put across Nguru Local Government Area of Yobe State, that have impacted on his society.”

He added that, “His aim of sponsoring youth and women is purposely and solely embarked upon, in order uplift the masses out of poverty into prosperity, and other vital angles focused on by the foundation are; education, health, security and many more of their likes.”

He also said, “There would be many more goodies that are in the pipeline, to be benefited by both the downtrodden, the youth, women, and orphans, respectively.”

The MD/CEO Jamus Mobile Ventures pointed out that, “Alhaji Abdullahi Balarabe is aiming at reducing the current excruciating poverty that is bedevilling the people of Nguru Local Government Area, especially those that are living from-hand-to-mouth.”

He listed some of his achievements, including the distribution of over 20 transformers across Nguru Local Government Area and some neighboring councils like Machina and Karasuwa.

“Distributions of (12) two-bedroom and three bed-rooms apartments, paying of registration fees for over 30 students in different countries like England,Uganda, Malaysia, China, Niger, and Nigeria and installation of water projects in Gumsi Area of Yusufari Local Government Area and over 50 hand pumps in some communities,” he said.

Still explaining reasons for the award, he said that he distributed over 2,000 desks to schools at Nguru

” In job creation, he facilitated employment for over 20 people and they are now working with federal and states level

“He renovataed part of the Nguru Emir’s palace, built of five daily prayers Masjids, disbursed funds to several people for starting capital in two categories.

A. From 100k to 500k

B. From 500k to 2 millions naira, respectively,” he added.

Still on achievements of the award recipient, he said that he built eid prayer grounds, rehabilitated boreholes in different wards, fenced grave yards and supplied essential equipment to two hospitals, Federal Medical Center and Mallam Baba Hospital.

Similarly, he explained that the philanthropist built Islamic schools, distributed blankets and jackets during harmattan season for Almajirai on the streets, as well as single handedly sponsored his right hand man to contest for the sit of Chairman Nguru local Government Area of Yobe State in person of Alhaji Madu Kachallah and they have won the election hands down on Saturday February 27, 2021. He added.