The chief inspector of diving, Nigeria, Mr. Julius Ugwala has warned that forgery of diving ticket, medical fitness certificates will continue to rock the association if members refuse to unite to tackle it.

Speaking to journalists in Lagos, he warned that if the issues are not addressed, the crimes will undermine Nigerian divers and bring the profession in Nigeria to disrepute, destroy the association that has existed for over 30 years.

He, however, cautioned against the fractionalisation of the National Association of Professional Divers (NAPROD) which was fuelled by self-interest at a time the group should unite to move the diving sector forward.

He decried the situation where people who have nothing to contribute to the professional advancement of NAPROD become bearers of false information with intent to malign those consciously working on the advancement of the association.

He called for actions that would further emancipate divers, give them their due as they support the well-purposed work of the diving governing board.

He urged NAPROD to insist on professionalism, as Nigerian divers should not be a laughing stock before international oil companies and international diving community.

Speaking further on the ripples within NAPROD, the CID stated that he was optimistic that the group would overcome these challenges.