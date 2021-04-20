ADVERTISEMENT

Hours after the death of President Idriss Deby was announced, his son, General Mahamat Kaka, has been touted to lead a provisional Military Council, which will administer Chad for a period of time.

The details of Deby’s death are being shrouded in secrecy by the Chadian military authorities.

After 31 years in the saddle, president Idriss Deby, who won a 6th term election on Monday, died of injuries suffered on the frontline, an Army spokesman said on Tuesday.

According to the Army spokesman, Deby had gone to visit soldiers battling rebels.

The news came a day after Deby won a sixth term, as per provisional election results released on Monday.

The 68-year-old Deby, who came to power through a rebellion in 1990, took 79.3 percent of the vote in the April 11 presidential election, the results showed.