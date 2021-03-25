ADVERTISEMENT

By ADEBIYI ADEDAPO |

The Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) has urged the federal government to consider a legislation that would compel businesses in Nigeria to be members of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

The new president of ACCI, Dr Al-Mujtaba Abubakar during an interaction with journalists Wednesday in Abuja, said it was the responsibility of a national body coordinating Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) for capacity building.

He as urged the federal government to incorporate the Chambers of Commerce and Industry along in policy formulation in order to attend a wider coverage of MSMEs in the country progressively.

“We should do something similar to countries like Jordan and Germany where every business must be a member of the Chambers of Industry, we should try to do so.

“Enacting a law in Nigeria is not a small thing, though we can try to do it, it may take some time but it is achievable,” he stated.

Abubakar who is the current managing director of Apt Pensions, the third largest pension group in Nigeria will be inaugurated today.