The League Management Company (LMC) has announced that the 2021/22 Nigeria Football Professional League (NPFL) season will kick off Friday, December 17th 2021 with reigning champions Akwa United welcome Kano Pillars, while United welcome Shooting Stars SC of Ibadan to the Patanmi stadium in Gombe.

Makurdi giants Lobi Stars will host Rivers United which will see Lobi Stars Manager Eddy Dombraye lead his side against his state for the first time in many years.

The first oriental derby match of the new season will Enyimba FC played host to their arch-rivals Abia Warriors in Aba, while Enugu Rangers (Rangers international) travel to Katsina to face the “Changi boys” Katsina United.

Niger Tornadoes will welcome Plateau United at their temporary home ground in Kaduna, Sunshine Stars will face their former manager Kabiru Dogo and Fuad Ekelojuoti in the Akure Township Stadium.

Another matchday one fixture will see Kwara United host Dakkada in Ilorin, Kwara United almost won the league last season, before Akwa United secured the title with seven points gap, while the Olukoya boys MFM FC will host regional rivals Remo Stars at the Agege Stadium.

The solid miners Nasarawa United will travel to Owerri to face Heartland for the matchday of the 2021/2022 Nigeria Professional Football League.