Chelsea are watching the situation around Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, who has opted not to renew his contract after interest from Barcelona.

The 33-year-old has just one year left on his current deal with the German giants and his desire to leave is now public.

Barca are targeting a deal but have work to do first in order to avoid La Liga’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) sanctions and are concerned that Thomas Tuchel’s personal interest could play a part in the Pole’s decision.

Currently, Chelsea are sanctioned and unable to make transfers – but that’s projected to end soon, with the Todd Boehly takeover into the final administrative details.

After that, they will begin planning their summer, as they are already behind most of Europe’s big clubs who have started to make moves for new players.

Chelsea have long seen Lewandowski among the world’s best strikers and have struggled to fill such a position ever since they sold Diego Costa to Atletico Madrid in 2018.