By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao, has been lauded for his support of collaborative effort among the different services in the military.

Recall that during his maiden tour of Tactical Air Command (TAC), Makurdi, Benue State, the CAS disclosed that the service chiefs have agreed to subordinate themselves to the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) under the able leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor.

On Friday, the Nigerian Airforce disclosed that the theme for its week-long 57th anniversary is “Enhancing Nigerian Airforce Airpower Capabilities For Effective Joint Operations in Response to Contemporary National Security Challenges.”

Speaking on the anniversary, the Nigerian Advocates for Peace (NAP) said the Nigerian Airforce under AVM Amao has shown that it is determined to focus on cooperation and collaboration among the services in military operations, in a bid to ending the security challenges in the country.

NAP in a press release signed by the convener, Dotun Akindele, hailed the CAS for standing tall in the desire of the Armed Forces of Nigeria under Gen Irabor to tackle the current crisis in the country.

“We quote the CAS, ‘When we say we are members of the AFN, we mean the 3 Services represent a single entity. When we accept the fact that we the members of the AFN constitute a united entity, the need for rivalry will not arise’.

“Without doubt, collaboration is one of the very key ingredients needed to achieve victory over the enemies of the country. We are glad the CAS has followed up on his pledge to eschew rivalry among the services which was witnessed in the past.

“We in NAP therefore appeal to Nigerians to exercise patience with the Armed Forces of Nigeria under Gen. LEO Irabor, as they have gotten it right on the need for collaboration.

“We also profusely commend the CAS for the other aspects of the 57th anniversary celebration, which includes humanitarian gestures.”