The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao, has pledged the support of the Nigerian Airforce for the establishment of a National Research and Development Foundation (NRDF).

Amao made the pledge when members of the Defence and Security Subcommittee of RDSC paid him a courtesy visit at the Airforce Headquarters in Abuja.

He commended Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) for its transformation efforts in various public tertiary educational institutions in the country both in infrastructure and funding of Research and Development (R&D).

“It is one thing to have an organization that is in charge of R&D; it is another thing for the organisation to also look for other institutions that will need those funds for R&D. You are not just sitting in your office and waiting for people to come, but you are also coming to us. We highly appreciate your commitment, and it shows that you are very sincere; that you want to spend the money for what it is meant for,” he said.

Speaking on the importance of research funding particularly in defence and security, the Air Chief explained that due to some difficulties sometimes encountered in procuring military equipment from other countries, the Nigerian Air Force had to look inward to improve on the serviceability of its equipment and see how it could also produce some of its own platforms through R&D.

The executive secretary of TETFund, Prof. Suleiman Elias Bogoro, who led the delegation on the visit, expressed his appreciation to the Chief of Air Staff for meeting with the subcommittee.

Bogoro commended the Nigerian Airforce for its efforts in the fight against insurgency in the country, even while emphasizing the need to deploy the most precise technology.