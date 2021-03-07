ADVERTISEMENT

BY GODWIN ENNA, Katsina

Save the Children International (SCI), has raised concerns over the incessant kidnapping of school pupils in some part of the country, saying the insecurity challenges has exposed the country’s weakness in child right to acquire knowledge.

The Interim Manager of Towards Ending Child Marriage (TECM) project of SCI, Mr Akpan Effiong, stated this while remarking at the closing ceremony of the Media Working Group with participants drawn from Gombe and Katsina states.

He explained that there are so many things going wrong with Nigerian education system for long especially provision of facilities, security and instructional materials to give a child quality education.

Tasking journalists to rise to the challenges to give children voice by reporting issues that concern women and children who are mostly vulnerable in times of crisis, war and banditry attacks.

He however faulted Nigerian leaders for their inadequacy in grooming children who suppose to be future leaders of the country, urging for collective intensifying advocacy towards improving child well-being.

According to him, the battle for the protection of child rights in was still on, “ in the case of Katsina, yes it has been domesticated but more need to be done in the area of implementation while for journalists in Gombe we have to keep on pushing until we reach that stage of domestication.’’

He then said the role of journalists are numerous with regard to ending violations against children, and “this is why we value our partnership with the media because our successes cannot be complete without their full participation.’’