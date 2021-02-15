By DANJUMA JOSEPH |

A Chinese Trado-Medical Hospital with 120 bed space capacity yesterday began rendering health services at Uke town in Karu local government area of Nasarawa State.

A Chinese trained trado-medical specialist, Dr. Taru Aminadab, established the medical facility christened “Lamahos Hospital,” which has a theatre, a VIP ward and an office accommodation. Speaking on the establishment of the hospital, Aminadab said he has the requisite training from China that has exposed him to tackling ailments that may be handled by the orthodox medicine.

He continued that his training in China has exposed him to different machines capable of freeing blocked blood flow in the human body, which is one major factor that leads to stroke.

Aminadab said, “While in China, I underwent training in trado-medical practices and also got trained on managing patients through electronic gadgets, which I have installed in my hospital for service delivery.

“However, I am appealing to the government to approve my practice and register my hospital for full health care service delivery for our citizens.”