By Salifu Usman, Abuja

Gent FC’s latest recruit, Emeka Chinonso, has vowed to hit the ground running at the Belgian side after joining from the Water FC of Abuja for an undisclosed fee.

The Flying Eagles gangling striker completed his move to the Belgian top side having shone in the colors of his former club, Water FC of Abuja, where scored 42 goals in 32 matches.

The 19-year-old forward who scored in his first game for the Buffalo when he grabbed an equalising goal for the U21 side in a 1-1 draw, says he is focusing on scoring his competitive goal for the first team.

“It is a dream come through to finally come to play in Europe and I must say that I’m definitely looking forward to giving it my all to impress the coach and the fans of this great club.”

“I know the club brought me to score goals and for me scoring goals is the only thing I train every day to do and I want to do that on a regular basis here at Gent,” he said.

The acquisition of Emeka Chinonso alongside his Flying Eagles teammate, Oladoye Olawale, has further increased the number of African players at the club which already have Fortuna Nurio from Angola, Ngadeu Michael from Cameroon, Sulayman Marreh from Gambia, Bukari Osman from Ghana and Anderson Niangbo from Ivory Coast on their payroll.