Jigawa State government in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health has flagged off cholera vaccination exercise after over 500 people have died from the disease outbreak in the state.

Speaking at the ceremony held at Baranda Health Facility, the executive secretary of the state Primary Healthcare Agency, Dr Kabiru Ibrahim, said the state has received 1.4 million dosages of the cholera vaccine from Federal Ministry of Health.

Ibrahim said every eligible person requires two dosages of the vaccine within the period of three month and in view of this, they have targeted 720,000 people for the exercise.

He said the exercise will be carried out in three local government area of the state, including: Dutse, Birninkudu and Hadejia.

“People from age of one to above are eligible for the vaccination and will be administered at designated health facilities and other selected public places for accessibility,” he said.

Kabiru assured the general public that, the vaccine is safe and reliable, while the state government has provided enough trained manpower and equipment required for the success of the exercise.

In his speech after taking the vaccine, the emir of Dutse, His Highness Dr Nuhu Muhammadu Sanusi urged the general public to accept the vaccine as its efficacy is not in doubt.

According to report from the state Ministry of Health over 500 people died as result of cholera while over 20,000 were infected.