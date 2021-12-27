Despite the prime attention paid to the COVID-19 pandemic by the health authorities and individuals, another infectious disease, cholera, is killing more Nigerians than the notorious virus, experts have said.

In the outgoing year, 6, 633 Nigerians died from various cases of cholera outbreak and the escalating COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Facts and figures accessed by LEADERSHIP from the NCDC showed that cholera killed more Nigerians during the period than COVID -19 in 2021.

From January 1 to December 26, 2021, Nigeria recorded 3,014 deaths from COVID-19 in 36 states and FCT, while there were 3,519 cholera deaths from January to November in 32 States and FCT.

As of December 19, 2021, Lagos State maintained the highest COVID-19 fatality rate at 757. FCT is next with 125 deaths this year so far, bringing the total number in the state to 224, while Kogi and Zamfara recorded lowest deaths with 2 and 9 respectively.

But in the case of cholera, as of November 14, 2021, Jigawa State recorded 516 cases, followed by Sokoto – 410 cases, and Kebbi – 374, while Ondo, Osun, Cross River and Abia recorded lowest death rates at 1, 2, 3 and 3 respectively.

LEADERSHIP recalled that Nigeria recorded the first case of COVID-19 in Lagos State on 27th of February 2020 till date, 223, 483 cases have been recorded with 2,984 deaths. Meanwhile, the first case of cholera was recorded in a village near Lagos, on 26 December 1970. Since then, cholera has remained a recurrent issue and a public health concern in the country. In 1991 alone, the country recorded 59, 478 cholera cases with 7,654 deaths.

Cholera outbreak usually occurs during the rainy season and it has been linked to poor access to water and poor hygiene practice. This is because the disease is prevalent in communities where open defecation is common, with lack of clean water and poor hygiene practice.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the cholera bacteria (Vibrio cholera) is found in the stool of an infected person and spreads to other people when they consume water contaminated by stool from infected people.

The organisation said that the disease is characterised by sudden acute watery diarrhoea in children and adults with or without vomiting, nausea and weakness, adding that cholera is highly contagious and in severe cases, can lead to death within hours.

It however, said that cholera is an easily treatable disease, noting that the majority of people can be treated successfully through prompt administration of oral rehydration solution (ORS). “Severely dehydrated patients are at risk of shock and require the rapid administration of intravenous fluids. These patients are also given appropriate antibiotics to diminish the duration of diarrhoea, reduce the volume of rehydration fluids needed, and shorten the amount and duration of V. cholerae excretion in their stool,” said WHO.

However, a public health consultant, Paul Udubuisi stressed that precautionary measures should be taken while urging Nigerians not to drink flood water, or use it to wash dishes, brush teeth, or wash/prepare food.

“Nigerians should always remember to wash their hands frequently with soap and clean water and discard all medicines, food and bottled water contaminated by flood water.

“In homes, we should ensure water is well boiled before drinking, avoid open defecation and indiscriminate refuse dumping, ensure safe food preparation techniques and if you experience sudden fever or diarrhea, you should please visit a health care facility immediately,” he said.

Ndubuisi noted that cholera has remained endemic in the country, thus the need for proactive measures from both government and stakeholders, thereby saving the country and citizens from panic and economic losses.

COVID-19: Lagos Administers 8,953 Pfizer Vaccine As Booster Dose

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has said the state has administered 8,953 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as a booster dose.

Abayomi disclosed this through his official Instagram account @profakinabayomi, while giving the state’s Vaccination Update for Dec. 24.

He said that 2,049,512 doses of AstraZeneca and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in Lagos.

Abayomi noted that 3.15 per cent of the targeted population had received two doses of the vaccines.

According to him, 974,928 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine were administered as the first dose, while 520,622 of the vaccine were administered as the second dose.

The commissioner noted that for the Moderna vaccine, 317, 784 were administered as the first dose, while 236, 178 were administered for the second dose.

He said that 13,895,199 doses of vaccines need to be administered for the state to achieve its herd immunity target.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that concerns over the emergence of the Omicron COVID-19 variant led many countries to expand their COVID-19 booster programmes.

The federal government on December 3, 2021 approved the commencement of the administration of COVID-19 booster doses across the country from December 10.

The government through its agency in charge of vaccination programmes – National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) – said that the booster dose gives greater protection against COVID-19 infection.

It said that the booster dose should be administered on Nigerians who had completed the two doses of Astrazeneca, Moderna or Pfizer Bio-N-Tech or one dose of Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

According to the government, Pfizer Bio-N-Tech or Moderna vaccines (mRNA Vaccines) are to be used as booster doses regardless of the type of vaccine an individual took as first and second doses.

However, the Lagos State Government on December 22, announced the non-availability of Moderna vaccine at all vaccination centres in the state.

The Moderna vaccine scarcity affected individuals that were to take the vaccine as a second dose and those interested in the vaccine as a booster dose.