By INNEH BARTH |

No fewer than 20 persons have been confirmed dead following a cholera outbreak in coastal communities of Bomadi and Burutu local government areas of Delta State.

The victims were mainly children, who were affected by the water-borne disease in the locality that lack quality water for drinking and other domestic uses.

It was gathered that residents have expressed concern over the growing number of people with symptoms similar to cholera who have been visiting public hospitals and health centres in the area in the recent time.

The outbreak is raising a lot of concern coming on the heels of yellow fever outbreak in some communities in the state, just as the COVID-19 pandemic is still on the rise.

However, a source in the ministry of health said that only about seven persons out of the 150 cases of cholera recorded as at January 16, 2021, had died.

The source further said that collation of new cases and necessary analysis of samples from the patients was ongoing, adding that Tuomo, Tamigbe and Gberegolor communities in Bomadi local government area were the most hit, as several victims reportedly died before reaching hospital or receiving medical attention.

Nevertheless, a team of officials from the state ministry of health and State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (SPHDA) have moved in

and working hard to bring the situation under control.