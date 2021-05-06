By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah |

Christian clerics have demanded an end to the rising spate killings and insecurity in the country.

The clerics under the aegis of Ecclesiastical Justice Forum at a press briefing in Abuja, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to correct the imbalance in appointments by incorporating Christians into the security leadership of the country.

According to them, the imbalance is causing serious tension, fear and suspicion in the country.

They also decried that Nigeria has become a bloody state with innocent citizens being killed massively on a daily basis.

Speaking on behalf of the Forum, the coordinator, Rev. Ayuba Kantiok, lamented that Leah Sharibu is still in captivity three years after the government had liberated her fellow students.

He said, “We also remember with tears the inhuman attack and killing of our people at internally displaced persons IDPs camp in Benue. Most importantly our tears are flooding down our cheeks because the Christian Church in Nigeria is facing the most difficult era since the inception of Nigeria.

“Today Leah Sharibu has been left in the hands of terrorists because she is a Christian. Today the government is saying nothing about her. Today christians are facing the worse model of injustice, one of the worst in the 21st Century.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The clerics also demanded the removal of the minister of communications and digital economy, Ali Pantami.

According to them, he lacks the moral requirement to continue to serve as a minister because of his alleged extremist views in the past.

They also demanded “the termination of the appointment of the acting Inspector general of Police which further contradicts the federal character provision of the 1999 constitution of Nigeria.

“The federal Government should ensure that the perpetrators of the IDP camp killings in Benue are brought to justice.”