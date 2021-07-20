Coalition of Christian Youths Organisation of Nigeria (CCYON) has called on church leaders to work together to promote the body of Christ and avert what happened at Dunamis Gospel Centre, Abuja, by the Omowole Sowore group and also stop the insults vented on pastors.

In a statement signed by the convener, Phil Roberts, in Abuja, he said, “We call on all our members all over Nigeria to remain calm and not react negatively to the provocative words coming from Sowore and his group”.

He said as youths, “We identify with the collective yearnings for positive change and leadership transformation in our land, but we also believe in orderly and civilised engagement in the quest for change. We won’t be cowered into embracing anarchy in our quest for change.’’

He also pleaded with Christian youths to avoid people who don’t respect or fear God as we live in perilous times where the house of God has suffered a lot.

He urged church leaders to rise up to the occasion and speak for the church so as not to allow unwarranted attacks on the church, saying,

“We shouldn’t allow the devil to infest Christian youths with bad morals, political rascality and ethical bankruptcy.”