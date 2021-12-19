No fewer than 50 widows and other less privileged members of the
society benefited from an initiative of ex-beauty queen, Miss Jennifer
Ezenwa, in the Mpape area of Abuja at the weekend.
Tagged “Christmas With Widows 4th Edition under the #queenjeniferezenwaprojects saw the distribution of rice, cloths and
foot wears to the widows.
Speaking at the event, former Beauty Queen, Miss Jennifer Ezenwa, said
she was drawn to widows’ condition because of her childhood experience
with her late mother who was a widow before her demise five years ago.
“I lost my mother five years ago who became a widow in 2003 after my
father died. I understand what widows go through at this time of the
season; they struggle for everything to put a smile on the faces of
their children at Christmas.
“With the current situation in the country, couples are not finding
life easy let alone a widow or single parent. This is the fourth year
since I started the project which has taken me to Kaduna and other
parts of the FCT and we will continue to empower women especially the
very vulnerable in the society,” Ezenwa said.
Mrs Naomi Edwin, one of the beneficiaries and a pregnant mother of
three who hails from Agatu LGA of Benue State lost her husband five
months ago told LEADERSHIP that she lives on generous donations to
feed her children and prepare for the birth of her fourth baby.
She expressed gratitude to the organisers for remembering their
plights at this season.