No fewer than 50 widows and other less privileged members of the

society benefited from an initiative of ex-beauty queen, Miss Jennifer

Ezenwa, in the Mpape area of Abuja at the weekend.

Tagged “Christmas With Widows 4th Edition under the #queenjeniferezenwaprojects saw the distribution of rice, cloths and

foot wears to the widows.

Speaking at the event, former Beauty Queen, Miss Jennifer Ezenwa, said

she was drawn to widows’ condition because of her childhood experience

with her late mother who was a widow before her demise five years ago.

“I lost my mother five years ago who became a widow in 2003 after my

father died. I understand what widows go through at this time of the

season; they struggle for everything to put a smile on the faces of

their children at Christmas.

“With the current situation in the country, couples are not finding

life easy let alone a widow or single parent. This is the fourth year

since I started the project which has taken me to Kaduna and other

parts of the FCT and we will continue to empower women especially the

very vulnerable in the society,” Ezenwa said.

Mrs Naomi Edwin, one of the beneficiaries and a pregnant mother of

three who hails from Agatu LGA of Benue State lost her husband five

months ago told LEADERSHIP that she lives on generous donations to

feed her children and prepare for the birth of her fourth baby.

She expressed gratitude to the organisers for remembering their

plights at this season.