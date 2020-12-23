By Patrick Ochoga, Benin City

The member representing Ovia Federal Constituency, Hon Dennis Idahosa, has donated food items worth millions of naira to members of his constituent.

Among the food items distributed by the lawmaker includes 500 bags of rice, 18 cows, 25 Rams and cash.

Idahosa who personally supervised the distribution, said that the gesture was borne out of his desire to enable the beneficiaries and their family members celebrate the season with ease and Joy.

According to him, “Christmas is a season of love and sharing, particularly with those who don’t have”.

“This may not be enough, but with this little, I believe it will go a long way in supporting some families to celebrate Christmas well.”

While noting that year 2020 has been a difficult one globally, he urged other well-meaning individuals to assist to add meanings to lives of other in the spirit of the season.

He assured the people of more dividends of democracy to improve their standard of living.

”I will continue to initiate good policies and programmes that will have direct bearing on the lives of my people and the state at large,” he stated.