By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has called on Christians to use this Christmas to promote love, peace and unity.

Wike, in a Christmas message, urged Christian faithful to remain committed to the worthy ideals exemplified by the birth of Jesus Christ, as they celebrate the Yuletide.

The governor advised people of the state to use the season to deepen their faith in God as God has the solution to all societal challenges.

He assured the people of the State that his administration working with all security agencies will ensure a peaceful celebration of the season.

Wike advised the privileged in the state to use the season to reach out to the less privileged as a measure of deepening friendship and communal living.

He assured the people that his administration will continue to build a new Rivers State where everyone would benefit from the programmes and projects of the state government.