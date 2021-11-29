Super Eagles forward Samuel Chukwueze was on target, but Villarreal suffered a 3-1 home loss to Barcelona in their La Liga clash on Saturday night.

Chukwueze came on in the second half to score the equaliser for Unai Emery’s men, but Barcelona scored two late goals to seal the three points.

Neither side was able to find the breakthrough in the first half, but it was Barcelona that took the initiative after the break as Frenkie De Jong put them ahead in the 48th minute.

Villarreal tried to find a way back into the game but could not get the goal. This sparked a reaction from Emery, who introduced Chukwueze for Yeremi Pino five minutes after the hour mark.

It was a substitution that proved to be a masterstroke as the Nigerian stabbed home from inside the box in the 76th minute to draw Villarreal level.

The strike was Chukwueze’s third league goal against Barcelona at the Estadio La Ceramica, more than any other Villarreal player against the Blaugrana.

Chuwkueze’s introduction brought life to Villarreal’s attack and almost set up Manuel Trigueros for the winner with a delightful through ball.

But despite his valuable contribution from the bench, it was not enough to save his side from defeat as a late strike from Memphis Depay, and a penalty from Philippe Coutinho secured Xavi Hernandez his second successive league win as Barcelona’s manager.