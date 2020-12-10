By ADEGWU JOHN |

Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has called on federal government to make more efforts on the fight against corruption in Nigeria.

Executive Director of CISLAC, Auwal Ibrahim Musa made the call while briefing newsmen in Abuja on the occasion of this year’s International Anti-Corruption Day, stressing that the absence of focused leadership and accountability in the process of governance has presented Nigeria with economic difficulties and draw the country back despite enormous human and capital resources.

He noted that even though this administration has made some progress in the fight against corruption in Nigeria, more is required from the federal government to fulfill its pledge made at the 2016 London Summit.

“ To underscore that anti-corruption progress is not fast enough, we just received data from our colleagues in London. Nigeria has not delivered on the commitment made by President Muhammadu Buhari in the London 2016 Anti-Corruption Summit. 0% of the commitments have been completed as of today. We have made some progress on on-going commitments, 70% but 20% are inactive,” he said.

He stated that the outbreak of Covid-19 has even exposed more corruption vulnerabilities across Nigeria in an unprecedented way and urged federal and state governments to work more beyond anti-corruption rhetoric and convince the public about their seriousness in fighting corruption.