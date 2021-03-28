ADVERTISEMENT

Manchester City are reportedly considering making a move for Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku during this summer’s transfer window.

The 27-year-old has scored 59 goals in 85 appearances for Inter since arriving from Manchester United in 2019, including 25 strikes in 34 outings during the 2020-21 campaign.

Chelsea and Barcelona are both said to be exploring the possibility of signing the Belgium international in the upcoming market.

However, according to Calciomercato, Man City are also interested in the former Anderlecht youngster, who has a contract at San Siro until June 2024.

Pep Guardiola’s side are expected to be in the market for a new centre-forward this summer, with the team’s all-time leading goalscorer Sergio Aguero potentially leaving on a free transfer.

The Citizens also continue to be linked with Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Braut Haaland.