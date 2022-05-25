Nigerian experts who have done extensive research on the crisis that befalls retirees from the Nigerian civil service have suggested ways through which civil servants can have a more comfortable and safe retirement.

They also suggested ways through which the Nigerian youths can exploit their potentials and become rich using their talents and creativity.

Professor Abah George, from office of the accountant general of the federation, deployed to the Nigerian Immigration Service as Director, Finance and Accounts, and Professor Matthew Abula of the Department of Economics, Kogi State University, gave this advice during the presentation of three books at a press briefing in Abuja yesterday.

The books include: “The Making of A Millionaire From Poverty”; “Personal Financial Management For Nigerian Workers” and “Retirement Planning and Management: Addressing Nigerian Retirement Crisis.” Authored by Prof. George, these books will be launched tomorrow, Thursday

The books were written to address the problems that the civil servants have with respect to their personal financial management and to encourage entrepreneurship in the Nigerian youth to draw their attention away from crime.

Prof George said “I have also discovered the problems that our youths have and decided to write these books namely “ The Making of A Millionaire From Poverty,intended to draw the attention of the Nigerian youths away from crime. Most of the time, our youths prefer a quick way to make money and that draws them into crime such as kidnapping, stealing, cybercrime, shortcut to money making, which is not good. So, I decided to write these to bring out the potential in Nigerian youths.

“When we talk of potential, we talk of innovation, creativity, how the youth can use their naturally endowed talents like oratory, clowning, fun comedy, music, sports to make money. So, it teaches the youth how to use their soft and hard skills to make money.”

The second book “Personal Financial Management For Nigerian Workers”, itemised things civil servants must do to manage their finances very well, and not to eat into their future and to avoid financial death.

The third book “Retirement Planning and Management: Addressing Nigerian Retirement Crisis” deals with the problems that retirees face after retirement.

“The biggest problem is failure to prepare adequately before you retire. Many people are caught with the phobia of retirement because they are not adequately prepared.

“So, I am touched by the ugly phase that befalls retirees when they drop because of inadequate preparation and we are saying that the best time to prepare for retirement is the first year of service,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, Prof. Abula, noted that irrespective of government interventionist programmes and investment funds, it may not be adequate to take care of all the needs of the youth even as he urged them to be more creative in searching for funds elsewhere..

The experts therefore advised civil servants to save at least 10 per cent of their salary before retirement. They also advised them to save 75 per cent of “windfalls”, which are income that are outside their normal salary.

Civil servants were also advised to take advantage of the numerous study opportunities availed by the service to improve their education and training.

The experts also recommended that the government should allocate land to public servants as soon as they become pensionable, adding that the land or the building project for civil servants can be done in phases because owning their own homes will solve about 70 per cent of the problems of public servants.