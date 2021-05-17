BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

The Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano, has imposed a curfew on two communities in the state following the communal clash that claimed three lives on Sunday.

No fewer than three houses were burnt and about nine persons, including a former Chief Judge in the state, were injured in the mayhem.

Announcing the curfew on Monday in a public service announcement, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Solo Chukwulobelu, said the development was with immediate effect.

While stating that the curfew would run from 7pm to 6am until further notice, Obiano warned that security personnel were on strict orders to enforce the curfew.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Ikenga Tochukwu, while stating that normalcy had returned in the area, said three persons died in the fracas.

Tochukwu said: “Normalcy has been restored in the area and our men are still on the ground to ensure the safety of life and property. So far, we have recovered three bodies that have been deposited at the morgue.

It was gathered that Anaku and Omor communities have been having a protracted crisis over land.

In a related development, the state government on Monday lifted the curfew imposed on six communities of Igbariam, Aguleri, Umueri, Nteje, Awkuzu And Umunya.

The SSG Chukwulobelu said the lifting of the curfew which began on Monday, April 26, 2021, was with immediate effect, as normalcy had returned to the affected communities.

