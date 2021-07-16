A few days ago, Federal Ministry of Health, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the European Union launched two publications to enhance the quality of counselling and treatment services to drug users in Nigeria. Nigeria’s fragile and overburdened health system is currently being challenged by substance use disorder.

The 2018 National Survey on Drug Use in Nigeria revealed a drug use prevalence of 14.4% among 15- to 64-year-old Nigerians, which is almost 3 times higher than the global prevalence rate of 5.5%. Also, almost 3 million persons had some form of drug use disorder, requiring either counselling or treatment.

In June last year, UNODC and UNICEF surveyed 80,000 young Nigerians, and the majority felt that drug use had increased following COVID-19 related lockdowns, school-closures, and economic hardship. This is hardly surprising, as over the last year, experts have raised alarms about the impact of isolation, quarantine, lockdowns, and financial hardship on people’s mental health.

Nigeria was previously known as a transit country for the movement of illicit drugs to other destinations. For the country to have stratospherically increased its consumption to a point where it has tripled the global average is both staggering, alarming, and a call for urgent action. First, integrating mental health services into primary healthcare is a crucial healthcare priority for national and state governments.

In Nigeria, like many sub-Saharan African countries, mental health specialist services are scarce with approximately one psychiatrist to every one million people, and only about 20% of persons with mental disorders receiving any treatment.

The provision of mental health care services at the accessible primary care level will help close this gap. Secondly, de-stigmatisation of mental disorders such as substance abuse is imperative, as stigma discourages individuals and families from seeking help; leading to the ever so common picture of chain-bound, neglected and abandoned drug addicts.

Tackling stigma will rely on community efforts through primary care clinics, community leaders and the use of technology. Lastly, staying socially connected, keeping physically active and healthy, getting sunlight and regular sleep aid mental wellbeing. At all times and especially now in times of great stress and difficulty, we need to be kind not only to ourselves but to others.