By IGHO OYOYO |

A civil society group under the auspices of Abuja Grassroots Projects (AGP) has called on the chairman of Abuja municipal area council (AMAC), Abdullahi Candido to clear what it described as massive debt owed by the council to contractors before the end of his tenure.

Comrade Yunusa Ahmadu Yusuf, convener and director-general of the group, who made this known in a press conference yesterday, raised the alarm that the debt owed by the council is about N12bn, and if not cleared, could cripple the council.

Yusuf further said, if the present administration did not clear the debt before the expiration of the tenure, it would affect effective development during the next administration in 2022.

“Our attention has been drawn to the fact that AMAC presently owes about N12bn and 50 percent of the debt was accrued under the present administration led by Abdullahi Candido. This is very unfortunate; so we want to register our utmost dismay to this fact.

“This present administration owes many contractors as well as staff salaries, to the point that December salaries were not paid and the fate of January salary is not guaranteed as we speak, while other chairmen in all other area councils are paying salaries.

“The massive debt that AMAC is owing is something that should be worrisome to everybody, because if he does not upset the debt before he leaves office, that means the next chairman will have to pay, or the account of the council would be frozen and other negative things will happen.

“That is why we think we should call his attention and ask him what exactly he is doing for the people. We want to know the success of all the primary health centers, rural electrification and other things that this administration has done. Because we know that most of them are characterized by failure”, he said.

He explained that as an elected council chairman, it is the responsibilities of the people to ask questions and checkmate his administration when things are going wrong, and ensure things are corrected before they go out of hands.

“So many contractors no longer have confidence in AMAC as a local government again, because the leadership of the council cannot talk about how the contractors would be paid, and the council is collecting massive revenue from technical partners. The question is, what is the chairman doing with the revenue he is collecting?” he said.