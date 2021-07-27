Abia State chairman, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Rev Augustine Ehiemere, has told the state government to direct its environmental protection agency (ASEPA) to clear the mounting refuse in Aba and stop attacking Obinna Ichita for raising the matter.

Ehiemere stated this in an interview with LEADERSHIP in the capital, Umuahia while reacting to alleged attacks by some government functionaries on Ichita, who represents Aba South state constituency in the state House of Assembly for making the observation.

The APGA member, while speaking during plenary on the floor of the House under matter of urgent public importance raised alarm over mounting refuse in the commercial hub of the state, expressing worry over the underlying health hazard.

“Anyone driving to my constituency from Aba Main Park, will notice a very huge mountain of refuse at Port Harcourt Road by Cemetery and Asa roads. If you drive further and get to National High School, Aba, we have over 15 tonnes of refuse left untouched,” he said.

Appreciating the government for her efforts at rehabilitating some roads in Aba South local government area of the state, the APGA member, however, noted that, “the road to my constituency and by extension my village, is terrible if not horrible.”

According to the chairman, Ichita, without any doubt, acted within the provision of the law as he is constitutionally empowered and mandated to speak for his constituency on issues of governance “as he did in the motion, which had become very necessary.”

Ahead of the 2023 general election, he called on those who are interested in joining the party in “rescuing and repositioning the state, to do so now and not to wait until they have been rejected by other parties because no longer anything goes in the party.”