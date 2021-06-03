Clearing agents operating at the Ports and Terminal Multipurpose Limited (PTML) Terminal, Tin Can Island Port Complex, Lagos, have expressed support for the review of handling charges at the terminal by 50 per cent.

In a joint communiqué issued yesterday and a copy made available to LEADERSHIP, after a meeting with the managing director of PTML, Ascanio Russo and his management team, they said, special consideration must be given to PTML because it has not reviewed its charges for almost a decade.

They also agreed that the terminal operator must be supported to generate sufficient income to sustain the high quality service being rendered at the facility.

The meeting was attended by representatives of Association of Nigerian Licenced Customs Agents (ANLCA) led by its PTML chapter Chairman, Samuel Obe and Sunny Ugorji; the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF) represented by its PTML chapter chairman, George Okafor, and Thomas Alor, while Emma Ohambele and Chinedum Ogueke, represented the Association of Registered Freight Forwarders of Nigeria (AREFFN).

The joint communiqué reads: “That the initial plan of 100% from Grimaldi was considered but due to the effect it will bear on the importer it was agreed for 50% increase. After a thorough explanation from the management of Grimaldi Agency (owners of PTML Terminal) on the urgent need for this increase, 50% was considered to be reasonable.

“That the acceptance of this increase is based on the ever increasing high cost of operations as can be seen by every one in the industry.

“Grimaldi undertake to increase their drive towards the provision of world class logistics services to Nigeria and to provide more equipment and human management urgently where it is required. Grimaldi assured the stakeholders that once they get the rebate from Nigerian Ports Authority as promised during the COVID-19 peak period, more provisions of equipment will be made that will lead to reduction in operational cost,” the pointed out.