Clearing agents operating at the nation’s seaports, yesterday, protested the 15 per cent National Automotive Council (NAC), levy saying, it should be slammed on brand new vehicles and not imported used vehicles, also known as ‘Tokunbo’.

Speaking under the aegis of the Association of Nigerian Liscenced Customs Agents (ANLCA), the acting president, Kayode Farinto, called for the suspension of the National Automotive Council (NAC), 15 percent levy slammed on imported used vehicles, also known as ‘Tokunbo’ by the Federal Ministry of Finance.

Farinto, who said the 15 percent levy was an abberration, stated that NAC levy is slammed on new Vehicles and not Tokunbo Vehicles.

According to Farinto, NAC was two percent of the Cost Insurance and Freight (CIF), on new vehicles or new spare parts and not on Tokunbo Vehicles.

He said, “NAC is a policy formulated to protect our local assemblers thinking by now we will be able to produce Nigeria-made vehicles and it was supposed to be two percent of the Cost Insurance and Freight (CIF), on new vehicles or new spare parts for vehicles, but implementing or imposing NAC on used vehicles is an aberration and we will follow, fight and get to Abuja about it.”

He, however, said that the auto policy has failed, saying local producers can’t meet local demand for vehicles in the country.

Farinto said, “I told them at Abuja that the auto policy is a failure, the auto policy was actually formulated to fail because we are not producing any vehicle spare part and the policy has been on for a long time with a lot of billion of Naira waived for local vehicle assemblers.”

“Local assemblers haven’t been able to meet local demand despite government intervention. What we have are Semi Fully Built (SFB), where they bring parts in and put them together and they say they are produced in Nigeria. We don’t have local producers that will meet our demand, rather what we have is people benefiting and enriching themselves from the policy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On the Vehicles Identification Number (VIN) Valuation policy of the Nigeria Customs Service, Farinto explained that the grey areas have been fine tuned and that customs have acceded demands of clearing agents agents.

He added that rebate have now been taken care of in line with legal notice 30, “It was a lofty idea, we sold it to them because there is no uniformity in the value of vehicles from different terminals, but they believed they could do it without our input and they inputed outrageous internet values.

“In a normal clime, the over N700milion storages that were paid Nigerians should have been paid by the service because they would be dragged to court, but you know Nigerians are not litigious, everything is about God, but we have to follow it

“The issue of accidented and salvaged vehicles were not factored into the VIN Valuation. We told them that after fine tuning the VIN, they must bring it back to Lagos and do the presentation to the grassroot agents for them to know what we are doing.

We would now have a pilot scheme by picking a port like PTML Terminal and test run it for two weeks