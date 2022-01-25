Leadership of the Christian organisations in Oyo State has tasked the Olubadan designate, Dr. Lekan Balogun, to deploy his wealth of experience for economic growth of the ancient city during his expected reign.

The Christian organisation’s delegates numbering about 20 led by Rev. Ade Afolayan in the Alarere community, the community hosting the residence of the monarch stated this during their visit to the Oludadan-designate cited big and prosperous cities like Tokyo in Japan, Washington DC in the United States of America (USA) and London in the United Kingdom (UK) among others whose blueprint of development can be replicated in the city.

He recalled the recent past when the Oyo State capital hosted some manufacturing companies which did not only boost the residents’ economy, but also made significant impact on the nation’s GDP, urging the Olubadan-designate to use his exposure to bring back the good old days.

Responding, the Olubadan-designate thanked the clergymen and asked them to intensify their prayers for Ibadanland to enjoy more peace, stressing that it is only in the atmosphere of peace that anything meaningful could take place.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also asked them to feel free to visit his residence if there is any issue they feel concerned and need his intervention with a promise that his becoming Olubadan would not change his open-door and non-discriminatory disposition.

Meanwhile, the Otun-Balogun of Ibadanland, High Chief Tajudeen Ajibola, has urged the residents of the ancient city to remain calm and unperturbed on the emergence of new Olubadan as the choice of the kingmakers remains sacrosanct.

ADVERTISEMENT