For allegedly raping a five months pregnant woman, men of Ondo State Police Command have arrested a popular pastor of Celestial Church of Christ (CCC), Gbenga Filani.

Pastor Filani, who is also a popular broadcaster in the state allegedly, raped the woman inside the church premises.

LEADERSHIP Weekend learnt that the 19-year old lady identified as Bukola was allegedly raped when she came for deliverance at the church of the pastor.

The victim who narrated her ordeal to LEADERSHIP Weekend at the Police headquarters in Igbatoro road, Akure, the state capital on Friday, said the clergyman used ‘anointing’ oil to rub her private part before he dipped his manhood on her after a church service on Wednesday.

Accompanied by her mother, the victim said the pastor inserted his middle finger on her private parts several times especially when she was being prayed for in the church premises.

According to her, “In the morning, I went to the hospital to register. We usually have a programme every Wednesday. On that fateful day, I went to Church but unfortunately, they ended the service.

“He collected the list I brought from the hospital. He said the items in the list given to me were too much, he later said I should go and do the photocopy which I did. After I had done it, he said I should take it to the altar, he said he will pray on the list. While sitting down, he started pressing my stomach, he asked me how many months is my pregnancy? I said it is five months.

“He said that he is going to do some spiritual work for me before my delivery. He later stood up and entered a room, he called me to enter a room inside the church. He asked me to sleep which I did, he also said I should remove my clothes. I did all the things he asked me to do

“He dipped his middle finger with oil on my private part. He said my baby is vertical instead of being horizontal. He said he would put oil in my private part and would help me insert it with his private part so that the oil would get into the baby.

“He robbed oil in his private part and asked me to open my legs. He now had sex with me. He said he was not suppose to do it but helped me because my husband is not around.

“It was after he had sex with me that I came into my right senses. He said I should swear that I would not tell anyone including my mother. He said I will die if I tell anybody.”