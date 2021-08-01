A Clergyman, Rev Fr. Churchill Odekhian and author of the book, “Ede and the Reward of Honesty” has recommended the novel for secondary school students to help instill general morality, improve on their personal development and growth.

The clergy who is a Catholic Priest of Uromi Diocese, St Joseph Catholic Church, Ewohimi in Edo state made the recommendation at a literary reading session of the novel organised for some selected secondary school students, by Francis A. Okogun’s Mentoring Project.

At the event, Rev Fr. Odekhian described the novel as a priceless gift in the formation of human character. In his words, ‘’Honesty is about trust; goodness; friendship; hard work; success; and the general morality that makes up a person’s wellbeing, for the good of the society, which when absent, can lead to chaos and doom of the society.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He said further, that every teacher should encourage their students to get a copy via Amazon, for personal development and growth. And asides being a literature book, the book is inspirational and capable of positively transforming the human mind especially the young minds.

According to him, “I believe the book is worth being included in secondary school curriculum. I want the Federal Government, the West African Examination Council, and National Examination Council to adopt the book for the English and Literature in English exams for the Junior and Secondary schools examinations in Nigeria.”