A group of clerics under the aegis of College of Bishops, Imams and Clergy Councils of Nigeria (CBNCCN) has called on Nigerians to support commandant-general of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Dr Audi Abubakar to enable him deliver on his core mandate.

They also passed a vote of confidence on Abubakar for his outstanding reforms that have transformed the NSCDC since he assumed office.

National coordinator of the group, Bishop Abel King, while briefing journalists in Abuja insisted that the whole country was proud of the operations of the NSCDC in safeguarding public infrastructure.

“Under the Audi led NSCDC professionalism has been prioritised and things have greatly improved.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The international human rights index perception of officers of the NSCDC having regard to abuse of human rights of civilians has confirmed professionalism in the agency.

“Indiscriminate looting of public infrastructure is now a thing of the past,” the group added.

The clerics further commended President Muhammadu Buhari for always getting it right in choosing his appointees as demonstrated in Abubakar’s excellent leadership within a year.

“ As clerics who relate with masses, we are committed to advocacies that will help the NSCDC protect public infrastructure for the overall good of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To this end, we will be mobilising our brother Imams in the Islamic faith to join us,” the group added.