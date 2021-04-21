The coordinator of the joint committee on the review of the climate change Bill, Hon Samuel Onuigbo has said that the climate change bill would help to address the security challenges the country is facing.

Hon Onuigbo said this yesterday during the joint committee meeting with members of the ministries of justice and environment, which was approved by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

According to him, climate change has contributed for the security challenges that Nigerians are facing in the country today.

He said, “If you look at it from the Sahara region, talking about all those Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad, the whole of all those areas are almost not habitable now because of desertification and draught. And those pushed away from those areas have embarked on forced migration and with that they are also creating conflict with the original people of where they are running to survive. So that has really increase the security challenges.”

“You have seen that even the herders have left their areas because they do not have grass to feed their cattle. They are pushing to where they can graze their cattle. So if the climate change bill is passed into law some of these challenges will be addressed.”

Onuigbo stated that “Nigeria cannot achieve her ambitious commitment to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) without a solid legal base to guide her. Neither can the country tackle the myriad issues such as security, health, and loss of livelihood means arising from the impacts of climate change. “

Speaking during the event, the Director of Legal Drafting Department, Federal Ministry of Justice, Mrs. Ifunanya Nwajagu, stated that it was important to kick start the review process by itemizing the reasons why the Bill was denied assent earlier by Mr. President, and then working together to ensure that those areas of conflict were restructured to ensure that the Bill comes alive, addresses all salient points and is assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari. This, she reiterated, was important as it will guide the review process.