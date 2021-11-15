The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has allayed Nigerians fear over heavy downpour experienced across the country saying the late cessation of rainy season being experienced in Abuja and parts of the Central states is as predicted in the 2021 Seasonal Climate Predictions (SCP).

The director general of NiMET, Prof Mansur Matazu in a chat with journalists said there was no cause for worries as it was not the only time the country was witnessing late cessation of rain.

He noted that in 2019 Abuja and environs recorded rainfall till 12th November adding that event was not new as being experienced saying that a similar occurrences took place in 2012 and 2014.

NiMet boss attributed the current event to high variability in the rainfall pattern as a result of climate change.

“This current events in the recent past can be attributed to high variability in our rainfall pattern which is linked to Climate change.” He continued, “the ENSO phase had shifted to LA Nina which favours late cessation of rains in the country,” he said.

According to Matazu, cessation of rain is expected to occur in mid to late November across the Area Councils as contained in the 2021 SCP.

“As expected the la lina Enso phase favours enhanced rainfall and delayed cessation in some parts of the country.”