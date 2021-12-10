The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has said that Climate Change is a constraint on the regional integration process.

Minister of foreign affairs of Ghana and Chairperson of the Mediation and Security Council of ECOWAS, Shirley Ayokor Botchwey, disclosed this at the opening of the 87th Ordinary Session of Council of Ministers of ECOWAS in Abuja, stressing that the regional body must take an ecological transition to navigate the impact.

She said, “Climate change is a constraint on the regional integration process and against which we must undertake an ecological transition, with, for example, renewable energies, and an adapted agricultural policy.”

She also stressed the need to continue to build resilience and enhance integration programmes.

She said, “In order to advance our regional integration agenda and transform the lives of Community citizens, we need to continue to build resilience and enhance our integration programme. This is particularly necessary with respect to the following threats: the health crisis of the Coronavirus which persists and has completely changed our way of life.

“With the new variant and the risk of a new wave and several countries closing their borders, we must rely more than ever on our regional solidarity.”

She also bemoaned the recurrence of terrorist attacks in the frontline countries of the Sahel (Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, and Nigeria) with its many victims, adding that it demands diligent implementation of community’s plan of action to support and complement national efforts.

She expressed optimism saying “by working together on all those issues, our prospects for success are significantly enhanced and would create the conditions for a thriving Region.”

Nigeria’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada, while making his remarks said the Council of Ministers meeting remains a very important platform for the region to review thematic issues in the region and advise the Heads of State and Governments as appropriate.

He said “At this august gathering we will consider as we did in the past several issues affecting critical areas of the community through reports and memoranda that have been placed on our agenda. In this meeting we are also expected to adopt guidelines, protocols and revised draft supplementary act on the community levy, customs union among others.

“I therefore urge this council to discuss the issues with open mind in order to find solutions to the numerous challenges that are bedeviling our region, especially the new wave of the COVID- 19 pandemic.”

He also called on the community to tackle issues of humanitarian crisis, climate change and youth unemployment.

President of the ECOWAS Commission, Jean Claude Kasi Brou in his remarks called on concerted efforts to address the issues affecting the region.