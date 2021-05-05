ADVERTISEMENT

By Innocent Odoh, Abuja

The Embassy of France in Nigeria has called on all interested stakeholders and citizens of Nigeria especially in Lagos to participate in a conversation about the fight against climate change in Africa, and how to improve environmental cooperation between Nigeria and France.

A statement issued by the Information Officer at the French Embassy in Abuja Onyinye Madu, noted that the dialogue billed for today (Thursday) will be held at Alliance Francaise of Lagos.

She noted that the main ideas and opinions which will emerge from this roundtable will be shared with the participants present at the New Africa-France Summit in Montpellier, in July 2021.

“The New Africa-France Summit will take place in Montpellier in July 2021. It will be a unique opportunity for youths from all over Africa to exchange with the French President Emmanuel Macron, without taboo, about topics engaging France and Africa together such as Climate Change, Innovation, Health, Restitution of cultural Heritage and Contemporary Creativity,” the statement said.

Some of the key participants in the dialogue include moderators such as Prof Chinedum Nwajiuba of the Nigerian Environmental Study/Action Team and Dr Tancrède Voituriez, senior researcher at the CIRAD.

Members of the panel discussion include: Muhammad Buhari of Inter Campus Alliance for Sustainable Cities (ICASC); Rachel Ikemeh, South West Niger Delta Project; Amara Nwankpa, Shehu Yaar’dua Foundation and Tosin Kehinde Oshinowo, architect director of the CmDesign Atelier.