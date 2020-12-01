BY PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA, Abuja

The Ambassador Club has donated toiletries and food items to patients in selected wards in the National Hospital.

President of the club, Patrick Boyibi noted that the club which started in 2015, comprising of staffs of the National Hospital, was aimed at taking care of patients of the hospital.

“5 years ago, we decide to form a club to ensure that our primary aim is to take care of the patients and make them feel at home, by attending to their needs. When they have a problem, we liase with the hospital management to see how we can solve it for them.

Chairperson, planning committee on patients visit outing of the club, Mrs Victoria Akoh-Ali, said that the items were donated to ease the plight of the patients, especially in the face of COVID-19 pandemic.

“We all know what we have experienced this year, due to COVID-19. A lot o people have lost their jobs, and some cannot afford one square meal in a day.”

“This club is a humanitarian and support club. Every year, we try to see how we can help people around us. We the members of the clubs task ourselves every month, and we decide what to do with our contribution by the end of each year.”

“This year, we decided to go round to see our indigent patients, so that we can put a smile on some people’s faces.”

“It is good for the patients to know that somebody is still thinking about them and that we are not only thinking about ourselves,” Victoria added.

Speaking on their achievements, Image Maker of the club, Mr Eric Togbe, said that the cordial relationship between the club and the management of the hospital, coupled with support from external organisations, has helped them achieve a lot within the past 5 years.

On his part, the deputy director, Administration, National Hospital, Yahaya Lawal, on behalf of the hospital management, commended the club for their kind gesture. He also appealed to well meaning Individuals to support the club, as well as patients of the hospital.

“They have been doing this on yearly basis for the past 5 years, they help the indigent and the needy in the hospital, to enable them live happy,” Lawal said.

One of the beneficiaries, Elizabeth James, appreciated the club and prayed for it’s success.