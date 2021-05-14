BY GODWIN ENNA |

Coalition of Northern Groups, (CNG) Katsina State chapter, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to resign, accusing him of failing to secure citizens’ lives, properties and create jobs amidst soaring debt levels and mega corruption scandals unabated.

The group made this known in its Sallah message signed by the North West coordinator, Jamilu Aliyu Charanchi, made available to LEADERSHIP Friday yesterday, saying President Buhari may have meant well for the country before he ascended to power, but six years on, the administration he heads has failed to deliver in the vital area of providing security to the nation.

He added that the only available option for Nigerians is President Buhari’s resignation, stressing that insecurity, poverty, unemployment, inequality and corruption which according to the group have continued to haunt the country and the North in particular.

CNG further regretted that Buhari and his administration had in the last six years shown a glaring incapacity to confront the nation’s multiple and intersecting challenges like unemployment, lack of a future for the youth, poverty and growing sense of frustration and idleness, compounded by a general and pervasive insecurity particularly in the North.

“Northern Nigeria, from where Buhari extracted most of his votes in the 2015 and 2019 elections in the hope that its people can live secure lives, and its children can live in a nation they can be proud of, today bears the brunt of his bad governance more than other Nigerians.

“The North has, under a presidency that tends to run away from threats, been virtually abandoned to the mercy of a rampaging insurgency, spreading banditry, kidnapping and other crimes that appear to sense and exploit the huge vacuum in the political will and capacity to challenge them,” he said.

Recounting the chain of unchecked vicious attacks on communities and schools, mass abductions, incessant killings in the President’s own Katsina State, Charanchi said these have become daily occurrences that are already becoming the new normal all over the North.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This unacceptable level of exposure of northern communities to dangerous crimes is such that even Buhari fears to dare celebrate the Sallah in his native town of Daura,” the statement said.

CNG also expressed disappointment over the deteriorating economic status of the country, which it said, is now only depended on loans to stay afloat.

It accused the poor policies by Buhari’s economically failed administration of continuing to make the poor poorer and exposing the vast majority of Nigerians to everything that make life difficult for a people.

“The economy is not creating jobs for the youth. Nigeria is a country where some people have captured the state and are treating it like a personal property, and that is why after amassing loans in trillions we are still borrowing, because all the monies are stolen,” CNG said.

He pinpointed that Nigeria at the moment needs a bold, clean leadership with a workable vision to get it out of the woods which is why Buhari’s government, his party and other symbols of failing democracy must give way.