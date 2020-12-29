BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN |

Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) have threatened to drag the Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah to International Criminal Court (ICC) over his Christmas day message which it described as an attempt to destroy the quest for national integration by instigating violence through exploitation of cleavages of the nation’s religious differences.

The Coalition while arguing that Bishop Kukah’s statement was aimed at portraying the North, the Hausa/Fulani and Muslims in bad light and render them as the culprit and the guilty entity, expressed worry that, the Bishop’s comment is capable of instigating Rwandan- like genocide in Nigeria.

According to a statement signed by its spokesman, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman and made available to newsmen in Kaduna Monday, CNG said that, “this attempt at singling out a certain religion and targeting its adherents for stereotyping and stigmatizing, follows the same pattern employed just before the Rwandan massacre of 1996.”

CNG said, though it does not contend the claims of the current administrative lapses, nor does it intend to fault the right of people to criticise government’s inadequate, ineffective, exclusive and unfocused policies, the northern Muslims, contrary to the deliberate distortions by Bishop Kukah, are the major casualty of the Buhari administration’s serial misgovernance in terms of security, economy, distribution of key federal appointments and essential goods and services.