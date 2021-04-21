BY OGUNTADE ISMAILA, Lagos

Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo on Tuesday declared zero tolerance for wastages in the Nigerian Navy, urging the personnel to rededicate themselves to service.

Gambo said this while flagging off a two-day retreat on ‘Effective Management for Nigerian Navy Operational Efficiency’ in Lagos , saying the retreat was auspicious as it would focus the navy on the role of decision making, feedback mechanism and finance in engendering an effective management across all levels of command in the Nigerian Navy.

According to the CNS, the retreat was intended to remind the participants on the critical role played by planning in developing the ability of commanders to understand the task at hand, plan effectively, employ systemic framework to make smarter operational decisions and minimise operations risks at all levels of command.

Acknowledging the need to emplace a robust feedback mechanism, Admiral Gambo recalled several attempts at stimulating an effective management regime through the emplacement of a feedback mechanism that requires commanders at all levels to sign a performance bond.

The CNS informed the participants that the retreat was being held at a critical period when the country faces COVID-19 pandemic challenges with tightened budget restrictions and multifaceted security challenges across the nation.

This situation, he emphasised, called for prudent resource management, innovation, accountability and deep reflection that would engender patriotic re-dedication to service.