Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu and other participants at the Chief of Naval Staff Annual Conference 2021, held in Kano, have taken tour of some of the projects executed by Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Governor Ganduje had hinted before the tour that it would not be possible for him and his guests to tour all the projects embarked by his administration within 10 hours or more.

Vice Admiral Gambo was with all the delegates who attended the conference during the tour. They included, principal officers from the naval headquarters, flag commanders and foreign officers, among others.

Some of the projects toured include; Kano Cancer Centre, Kano State Aliko Dangote Skills Acquisition Centre, 3-Layered Dangi flyover; Sheikh Qariballah Nasiru Kabara flyover and underpass in Shahuci; Panshekara/Madobi flyover; Dala Inland Dry Port (of the federal government, but the piece of land and all the access roads and electricity supply are on the shoulders of the state government) among others.

The chief of naval staff appreciated Governor Ganduje’s effort in infrastructural development.

While at the Kano State Dangote Skills Acquisition Centre, he said, “I am bold to say that, this centre addresses one of my dreams. That is for us to have a productive population and society as well.”

“The gap that has been in existence for long, will be addressed by this Skills Acquisition Centre. This is an all-important and all-inclusive project,” he added.

In his remarks at the skills acquisition centre, the governor assured that, “Ours is not trial and error project. We undertook scientific research work before we arrived at the types of trades to give priority to, in this centre. A research was conducted in designing the complex and the type of machines installed.”