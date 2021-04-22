BY TUNDE OGUNTOLA, Abuja

A coalition of youth groups in Nigeria, under the aegis of Nigerian Youth Democratic Party (NYDP), has called on youths in the country to participate in the political process in order to have a say in governance. It has also called for the adoption of electronic voting in future elections in the country.

The group members some of who participated in the #EndSARS protest said when young people are disenfranchised or disengaged from political process, a significant portion of the population has little or no voice or influence in decisions that affect their lives.

Speaking during the inauguration of the political movement in Abuja, the former national interim chairman, Chigozie Eze, called for the proper integration of electronic voting in all elections in the country.

Eze said that the group has come a long way, saying the essence of the political movement was for the youths to take their rightful position in politics.

The deputy national legal adviser, of the group, Comrade Ephraim Okafor, stressed the need for more young people to aspire for leadership and ensure that the aspirations of the group are actualised.

On his part, the newly inaugurated national chairman of the group, Easy Mfater Terhemba, said that this is a time for all young people to come together to ensure that Nigeria is better and free from corruption.

He said the leadership is open to constructive criticism and called for support and partnership by like minds, adding that the group would engage experts in various sectors to draw up public policies that are achievable.