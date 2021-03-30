ADVERTISEMENT

BY FESTUS OKOROMADU, Abuja

Northern Cross River Youths Coalition (NCRYC) in conjunction with the Centre for Good Governance, Democracy and Accountability, has accused the member representing Bekwara, Obudu, Obanliku federal constituency, Hon Legor Idagbo, of allegedly masterminding projects scam to the tune of N491.093 million.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, coordinator, Northern Cross River Youths Coalition, Sunday Michael, said Hon. Idagbo, who is also the House Committee chairman on Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) facilitated three constituency projects to the constituency all of which were neither completed nor done to the contracts’ specifications.

He stated that the coalition is concerned because projects awarded by NCDMB as part of constituency projects are targeted at the development of the youths in the region and enhance their future.