Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has raised the alarm over the current move by Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, (NERC) to increase the price of electricity meters which were given free of charge to consumers.

In a statement issued to LEADERSHIP by president-general of the group, Goodluck Egwu Ibem, said, “It will interest NERC to know that the meters that were paid for by the Nigerian federal government and given to DISCOS to share to Nigerian consumers free of charge were not given out to them.

Ibem noted that in Aba for instance, meters were not shared to consumers when the federal government through NERC gave meters to consumers free of charge. People who visited EEDC offices to demand for meters were told by EEDC officers that there were no free meters for consumers.

He stated that NERC had proposed the sale of meters to consumers, we now have meters in all EEDC offices. Where did those meters come from? When did the procure those meters?

The group called on the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, ICPC, the National Assembly and other relevant anti-graft agencies to probe the activities of NERC and DISCOS to ascertain what happened to those meters that were procured to be shared free of charge to Nigerians.