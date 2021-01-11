A Coalition of Nigerian Students and Youths have asked President Muhammadu Buhari, to consider the need for an extension of the tenure of the Inspector General Of Police, IGP Adamu Mohammed in the interest of national peace and stability.

This is coming as the Police Chief is expected to retire from service by February 1, 2020.

The group in a resolution taken after an emergency meeting of the leadership of the Coalition on Sunday in Lagos said the achievements of IGP IGP Adamu since taking over the leadership of the force is highly commendable.

In a press release signed by the convener, Comrade Isah Jabbi and made available to journalist, said the group is impressed by the series of police reforms being pursued and carried out under the leadership of Mr. Adamu and the federal government.

He said; “Extending the tenure of the IGP to continually steer the leadership of the force, will guarantee further transformation and more positive reforms, which will ultimately deliver to Nigerians, the much anticipated 21st century compliant police Institution.

“Mr Adamu’s patriotism and commitment to Nigeria is unparalleled, and as the popular maxim says, the reward for hard work and exemplary leadership skills is more work, and such, should be considered to continue to pilot the affairs of the Nigerian Police,” the statement added.