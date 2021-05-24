President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a work-free day for members of the Armed Forces On Monday, 24, 2021.

The President has also directed that the national flag should be flown at half mast in all public buildings, facilities and official residences with effect from Monday, May 24 till Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

According to a terse statement by the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, on Sunday, the approval is to to honour the memory and services of the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru, 10 senior military and service members who lost their lives in a plane crash on Friday.