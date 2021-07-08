The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) said a preliminary report on the crash of a military aircraft, which killed late Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and 10 others, will be ready in a week’s time.

The Commissioner, AIB, Akin Olateru, disclosed this during the release of eight flight accident reports by the Bureau in Abuja on Thursday.

He, however, said whether the report will be made public on not is entirely the decision of the military as it is not the responsibility of AIB to make the report public.

According to him: “Recall its a NAF aircraft but unfortunately happened at the civil airport.

AIB-N To Conduct Probe Of Kaduna Crash

“So graciously the NAF felt we could be of assistance and then they commissioned us to assist in investigation, which is ongoing and whether the NAF makes that public is not our call.

“This is because it is not under the purview of the AIB. But within the next one week, for us, the preliminary report will be ready.”

On the release of eight reports, Olateru said the release of eight aircraft accident reports to the public was the biggest haul since the establishment of AIB.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The reports we are releasing today cover the period between 2010 and 2019. While one is classified as accident, the remaining seven are serious incidents.

“The bureau has released a total of 67 reports and 220 safety recommendations since its creation in 2007, out of which 48 reports and 139 safety recommendations were during the present administration.

“Today, eight reports are being released with a total of nine safety recommendations, which are addressed to the regulatory body, the affected airlines and the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, among others,” the AIB boss stated.