Today I will be talking about the Surface laptop 4. This laptop was made by non other than Microsoft. I don’t know why there name is Microsoft by now it should be called Giantsoft. They make 10,000,000$ a day which translates to 4,130,000,000 naira. Wow just wow this company makes more money than a few countries.

The way they make this much money is by making their products expensive as heck. The surface laptop 4 goes for about 1,000 dollars which translates to about 413,000 naira. Please if I buy this thing it better be able to hack into a government facility. It better come with a buy 1 get a free farm deal.

This laptop is a mix between a tablet and a laptop. These companies need to start picking sides first, the galaxy fold now a touchscreen laptop. There are a lot of these but it’s still weird. It has a 720p camera, this used to be HD but now it’s sidelined. The speakers are under the deck of the laptop but the sound is fine. If you want to play music I recommend getting a speaker since y’know that’s what they are made for.

This laptop has 16 gb of ram which is good for most people. You can use large editing softwares without as many hooks. Playing games are easy. It has a RYZEN 7 4980U CPU. It’s powerful enough for most people and you would be happy with it.

It has about 512 GB NVME SSD. For those who don’t know what that means it is the amount of storage a computer holds so you won’t have a problem with that much space. You could download games, save photo’s make videos and you probably wouldn’t run out too quickly. It has a high multi core score of 9519 so that means whatever thing you are doing that is multi core related will work well. That score is even higher than the Macbook M1 Multi core score that is 7776.

I need to make this clear though you can use this laptop for things like photo editing and video editing it should be light video or photo editing. If you go heavy I would recommend going to Intel rather than RYZEN. Well that’s all I have for you people I don’t know. I hope you enjoy the piece of writing I made for your entertainment and to fill my capitalist needs.

Goodbye.

